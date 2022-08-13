Citigroup Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Purplebricks Group (LON:PURP)

Purplebricks Group (LON:PURP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Purplebricks Group Trading Up 6.5 %

LON PURP opened at GBX 17.25 ($0.21) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 15.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 18.62. The company has a market capitalization of £52.92 million and a PE ratio of -2.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.30. Purplebricks Group has a 12 month low of GBX 12.25 ($0.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 66 ($0.80).

Insider Activity at Purplebricks Group

In other Purplebricks Group news, insider Paul Pindar purchased 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 15 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of £375,000 ($453,117.45).

About Purplebricks Group

Purplebricks Group plc engages in the real estate agency business in the United Kingdom. It provides services relating to the sale and letting of properties. The company also engages in letting residential properties. It offers its services under the Purplebricks brand name. Purplebricks Group plc was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

