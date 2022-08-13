City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CIO. B. Riley cut their price objective on City Office REIT from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on City Office REIT from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on City Office REIT from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, City Office REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.
Shares of CIO opened at $13.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. City Office REIT has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $21.70. The stock has a market cap of $560.82 million, a P/E ratio of 1.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.03.
City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).
