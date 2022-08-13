City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CIO. B. Riley cut their price objective on City Office REIT from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on City Office REIT from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on City Office REIT from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, City Office REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

City Office REIT Price Performance

Shares of CIO opened at $13.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. City Office REIT has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $21.70. The stock has a market cap of $560.82 million, a P/E ratio of 1.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About City Office REIT

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIO. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 23,243 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 9,547 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 8,384 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 196,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 25,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

