Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 464,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,590 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Clean Energy Fuels were worth $3,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,705,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,713,000 after purchasing an additional 316,110 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 993,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after buying an additional 129,366 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 784,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after buying an additional 114,813 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 706,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after buying an additional 4,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 671.3% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 589,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after buying an additional 513,356 shares in the last quarter. 42.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLNE. StockNews.com raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.13.

CLNE stock opened at $8.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.85 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $9.69.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

