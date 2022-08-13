Clear Secure (YOU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Clear Secure has set its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.11. Clear Secure had a negative return on equity of 8.30% and a negative net margin of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $90.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.31 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Clear Secure to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Clear Secure Stock Performance
YOU opened at $29.03 on Friday. Clear Secure has a fifty-two week low of $18.79 and a fifty-two week high of $56.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.59 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.64 and a 200-day moving average of $25.56.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 10,751,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,997,000 after buying an additional 2,184,428 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Clear Secure by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,258,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,329 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Clear Secure by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,082,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,982,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Clear Secure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,875,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Clear Secure by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 505,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,598,000 after acquiring an additional 38,299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Tuesday.
Clear Secure, Inc provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device.
