Clearstead Advisors LLC Purchases 156 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,694 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.0% of Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Amazon.com Stock Performance
Shares of AMZN stock opened at $143.55 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.26 and a 12 month high of $188.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 128.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.24.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $194.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $197.50 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.99.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total value of $2,671,422.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total value of $2,671,422.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $1,650,776.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,897.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
