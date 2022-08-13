Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) by 238.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 42,036 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Clearwater Paper were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Clearwater Paper during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Clearwater Paper during the first quarter valued at $48,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Clearwater Paper during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Clearwater Paper during the fourth quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Clearwater Paper during the fourth quarter valued at $293,000. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Clearwater Paper from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Clearwater Paper Stock Up 4.9 %

In related news, VP Michael S. Gadd sold 8,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total value of $365,195.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 69,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,935,769.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper stock opened at $45.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.91 million, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.86. Clearwater Paper Co. has a one year low of $25.07 and a one year high of $46.34.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.11. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 11.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clearwater Paper Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile



Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment offers folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging products, top sheet and commercial printing items, and softwood pulp products, as well as custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard products.

Further Reading

