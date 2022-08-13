Cloud Peak Energy (OTCMKTS:CLDPQ) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cloud Peak Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLDPQ – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Cloud Peak Energy shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 106,200 shares.
Cloud Peak Energy Price Performance
Cloud Peak Energy Company Profile
Cloud Peak Energy Inc produces coal in the Powder River Basin and the United States. The company operates through Owned and Operated Mines, and Logistics and Related Activities. It owns and operates three surface coal mines comprising the Antelope Mine and the Cordero Rojo Mine located in Wyoming; and the Spring Creek Mine located in Montana.
