CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,514 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $2,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $69.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $58.51 and a 52-week high of $73.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a $4.50 dividend. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 25.84%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 40.44%.

In other CMS Energy news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $50,060.63. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,997.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CMS Energy news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $50,060.63. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,997.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $49,878.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,679.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,706 shares of company stock valued at $187,920 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

