Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

CCOI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Cogent Communications from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on Cogent Communications to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Cogent Communications to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI opened at $60.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.81 and a beta of 0.30. Cogent Communications has a 12 month low of $55.16 and a 12 month high of $80.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.18.

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $148.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.68 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cogent Communications will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cogent Communications news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total transaction of $293,376.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,616. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total value of $293,376.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,616. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $142,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,120 shares of company stock valued at $608,398 in the last quarter. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 70.8% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 2.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 16,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

