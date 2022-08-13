Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,326 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,083 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CGNX. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,931,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $461,252,000 after purchasing an additional 619,196 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Cognex by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,760,599 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $136,904,000 after acquiring an additional 596,492 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cognex by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621,724 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $203,596,000 after acquiring an additional 369,689 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cognex by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,214,328 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,494,108,000 after acquiring an additional 288,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cognex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,065,000. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX opened at $48.22 on Friday. Cognex Co. has a twelve month low of $41.69 and a twelve month high of $92.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.89.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Cognex had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 23.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.81%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CGNX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Cognex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Cognex from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Cognex from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cognex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens lowered Cognex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.42.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

