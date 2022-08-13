Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 118 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MSA Safety by 3.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 22,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 30,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSA opened at $131.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.89 and a beta of 0.91. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1 year low of $112.89 and a 1 year high of $167.49.

MSA Safety ( NYSE:MSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $372.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.70 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 2.79%. MSA Safety’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is currently 180.39%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

In related news, Director William M. Lambert sold 28,767 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total value of $3,627,806.37. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,406,209.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

