Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) by 179.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,486 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,159 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Boise Cascade by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 838,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,707,000 after purchasing an additional 41,137 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Boise Cascade by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 730,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,121,000 after purchasing an additional 75,200 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Boise Cascade by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 722,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 639,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,563,000 after buying an additional 117,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 489,388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,844,000 after buying an additional 8,986 shares during the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BCC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Benchmark lowered shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Boise Cascade to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boise Cascade presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Boise Cascade Price Performance

In other Boise Cascade news, CFO Kelly E. Hibbs sold 3,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.96, for a total value of $219,292.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,154.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

BCC stock opened at $72.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.18. Boise Cascade has a 52 week low of $51.30 and a 52 week high of $85.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.27 and its 200 day moving average is $73.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The construction company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.64 by $0.85. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 51.48%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 20.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Boise Cascade Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.44%.

About Boise Cascade

(Get Rating)

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

Featured Articles

