Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.36 Million Holdings in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,284 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Luminar Technologies were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 5.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $635,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 182,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 35,562 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $652,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LAZR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Luminar Technologies from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Luminar Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.09.

Insider Activity

Luminar Technologies Trading Up 9.1 %

In related news, CEO Austin Russell acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $242,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 855,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,293,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 75,000 shares of company stock worth $692,750. Company insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

LAZR stock opened at $10.99 on Friday. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $23.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.49 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.26 and its 200-day moving average is $11.12. The company has a current ratio of 11.60, a quick ratio of 15.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

