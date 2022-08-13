Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.39 Million Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,888 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $210.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Spotify Technology from $280.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.65.

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $123.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.65 and a beta of 1.83. Spotify Technology S.A. has a one year low of $89.03 and a one year high of $305.60.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

