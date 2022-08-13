Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,581 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Affirm were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in shares of Affirm by 484.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Affirm by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Affirm by 540.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Affirm by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 58.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AFRM opened at $39.19 on Friday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $176.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.05. The company has a current ratio of 9.36, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 3.67.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.26. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 18.00% and a negative net margin of 52.07%. The business had revenue of $354.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AFRM shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Affirm from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Affirm from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens cut Affirm from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $51.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho cut their target price on Affirm from $79.00 to $50.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Affirm in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.33.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

