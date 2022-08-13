Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPNG. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Coupang by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 28,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Coupang by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 822,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,166,000 after purchasing an additional 149,349 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coupang by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coupang by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 13,912 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Coupang in the 4th quarter valued at $3,639,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 120,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $1,712,942.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,558,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,516,073.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Coupang news, Director Kevin M. Warsh acquired 38,372 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.14 per share, for a total transaction of $504,208.08. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 359,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,717,706.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 120,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $1,712,942.26. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,558,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,516,073.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 193,100 shares of company stock worth $2,663,287.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CPNG. Mizuho increased their price target on Coupang from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Coupang to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coupang presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.81.

CPNG stock opened at $18.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.84. The stock has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a PE ratio of -32.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Coupang, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.98 and a 1 year high of $36.49.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Coupang had a negative return on equity of 44.85% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

