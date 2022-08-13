Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stake in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 8.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 33.5% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 7,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 4.4% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 35,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 28.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. 64.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $59,099.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,590,397. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Northwest Natural Price Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on NWN. StockNews.com lowered shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.60.

Shares of NYSE:NWN opened at $52.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.53. Northwest Natural Holding has a fifty-two week low of $43.07 and a fifty-two week high of $57.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.45.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $194.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.21 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 7.87%. Northwest Natural’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Natural Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.482 dividend. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.51%.

Northwest Natural Profile

(Get Rating)

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

Further Reading

