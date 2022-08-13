Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TECK. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Teck Resources by 29,412.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 129,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 129,120 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Teck Resources by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Teck Resources by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,767,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,901,000 after purchasing an additional 110,094 shares during the period. 55.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TECK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Teck Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.13.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $34.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 4.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.82. Teck Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $19.32 and a 1 year high of $45.90.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 23.73%. Teck Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 126.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.97%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

