Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,782 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 334.8% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 90.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 29.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. 88.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HP opened at $44.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.02 and a 200 day moving average of $42.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.89 and a beta of 1.70. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $54.59.

Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -90.09%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.22.

Insider Activity at Helmerich & Payne

In related news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,399 shares in the company, valued at $2,175,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

