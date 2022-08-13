Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 2,604 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,604 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Chewy in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 25,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 135,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter.

Get Chewy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CHWY. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Chewy from $59.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Chewy to $58.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Chewy from $73.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Chewy from $42.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Chewy from $45.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.72.

Chewy Trading Up 3.5 %

NYSE:CHWY opened at $49.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.53. Chewy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $97.74. The stock has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.30 and a beta of 0.39.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.16. Chewy had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a negative return on equity of 175.48%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Chewy’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Chewy

In other Chewy news, Director James A. Star purchased 36,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.71 per share, with a total value of $1,001,079.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,074,396.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chewy news, Director James A. Star purchased 36,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.71 per share, with a total value of $1,001,079.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,074,396.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 25,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $703,391.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 193,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,256,394.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 351,369 shares of company stock valued at $9,550,209 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Profile

(Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.