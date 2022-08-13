Compass Point Cuts Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) Price Target to $15.50

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Compass Point to $15.50 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ORCC. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Hovde Group lowered their target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital to $14.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $13.75 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.58.

NYSE ORCC opened at $13.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Owl Rock Capital has a 52 week low of $12.09 and a 52 week high of $15.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.06%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 151.22%.

In other Owl Rock Capital news, Director Melissa Weiler purchased 8,000 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.63 per share, for a total transaction of $101,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at $353,640. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the 1st quarter worth $162,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Owl Rock Capital by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 894,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,217,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Owl Rock Capital by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 115,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 45,184 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the 1st quarter worth $299,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Owl Rock Capital by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 286,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,232,000 after buying an additional 16,631 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

