CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPUY) Stock Price Down 0.6%

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPUY – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $61.38 and last traded at $61.38. 30 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.72.
CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.68 and its 200 day moving average is $61.60.
CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile
CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).
