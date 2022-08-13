Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.27 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 10th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.37. The consensus estimate for Consensus Cloud Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $5.44 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Consensus Cloud Solutions’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported 1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 1.29 by -0.20. The company had revenue of 90.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 90.94 million. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a return on equity of 141.93% and a net margin of 15.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCSI opened at 57.14 on Friday. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a 1 year low of 34.81 and a 1 year high of 69.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 48.21 and its 200 day moving average is 52.82.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,334,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,765,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,532,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,562,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,250,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Elaine Healy acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 38.52 per share, with a total value of 38,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately 38,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

