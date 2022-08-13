ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Receives $4.97 Average PT from Analysts

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.97.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on ContextLogic from $7.60 to $7.20 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Get ContextLogic alerts:

Insider Activity at ContextLogic

In related news, insider Pai Liu sold 95,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total value of $160,085.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,163.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Pai Liu sold 95,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total value of $160,085.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,163.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hans Tung sold 1,215,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total value of $1,872,432.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 523,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,986.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,080,344 shares of company stock worth $3,378,736 in the last quarter. 40.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ContextLogic

ContextLogic Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,264,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,402,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,405,000 after purchasing an additional 563,737 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,029,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,101 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 538.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,821,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,715,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,947,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,882,000 after acquiring an additional 42,153 shares in the last quarter. 27.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WISH opened at $1.69 on Wednesday. ContextLogic has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $7.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day moving average of $1.91.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 23.48% and a negative net margin of 27.75%. The business had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that ContextLogic will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

ContextLogic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.