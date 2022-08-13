Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 61,600 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $3,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CLR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,603,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,467 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Continental Resources by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,824 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. 13.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Continental Resources Stock Up 0.1 %

CLR opened at $68.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.52. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.15 and a 52 week high of $75.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.85.

Continental Resources Dividend Announcement

Continental Resources ( NYSE:CLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.42. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 40.32% and a net margin of 37.73%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 114.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is 13.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Continental Resources from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup cut Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Continental Resources from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on Continental Resources from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.29.

Continental Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.