Contrasting International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) & Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:JETMF)

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Rating) and Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:JETMF – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of International Consolidated Airlines Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares International Consolidated Airlines Group and Global Crossing Airlines Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Consolidated Airlines Group $10.00 billion 0.28 -$3.47 billion ($1.78) -1.61 Global Crossing Airlines Group $14.29 million 2.22 -$19.82 million N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Global Crossing Airlines Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than International Consolidated Airlines Group.

International Consolidated Airlines Group has a beta of 1.92, indicating that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Crossing Airlines Group has a beta of 22.74, indicating that its share price is 2,174% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares International Consolidated Airlines Group and Global Crossing Airlines Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Consolidated Airlines Group -10.20% -536.17% -13.18% Global Crossing Airlines Group N/A -284.02% -60.52%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for International Consolidated Airlines Group and Global Crossing Airlines Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Consolidated Airlines Group 1 7 5 0 2.31 Global Crossing Airlines Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

International Consolidated Airlines Group currently has a consensus target price of $1.87, indicating a potential downside of 34.96%. Given International Consolidated Airlines Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe International Consolidated Airlines Group is more favorable than Global Crossing Airlines Group.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands. It operates a fleet of 531 aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Madrid, Spain.

About Global Crossing Airlines Group

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. operates in the airline business. The company operates a US Part 121 flag and charter airline using the Airbus A320 family of aircraft that provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. It also rents office spaces. It focuses to fly as an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance and wet lease charter airline serving the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin American markets. The company is based in Miami, Florida.

