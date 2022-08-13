Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Stock Price Down 1.4% After Analyst Downgrade

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from C$12.50 to C$9.50. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Converge Technology Solutions traded as low as C$6.99 and last traded at C$7.00. 1,026,378 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 654,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.10.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CTS. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.50 to C$10.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$18.25 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Laurentian Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$11.48.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$5.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.59 billion and a PE ratio of 147.60.

Converge Technology Solutions ( TSE:CTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$550.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$497.63 million. As a group, analysts predict that Converge Technology Solutions Corp. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

