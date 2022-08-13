Convey Health Solutions (NYSE:CNVY) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.57

Shares of Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.57 and last traded at $10.57, with a volume of 18547 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.44.

CNVY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim lowered Convey Health Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Convey Health Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered Convey Health Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $772.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.12 and a beta of -0.43.

Convey Health Solutions ( NYSE:CNVY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). Convey Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $96.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.68 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Convey Health Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Convey Health Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Convey Health Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Convey Health Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Convey Health Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics. It operates through two segments, Technology Enabled Solutions and Advisory Services.

