Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) Receives C$2.98 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$2.98.

CMMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.90 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Haywood Securities downgraded shares of Copper Mountain Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$5.00 to C$2.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded shares of Copper Mountain Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Get Copper Mountain Mining alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 262,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.04, for a total value of C$536,360.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,899,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$73,325,229.16.

Copper Mountain Mining Price Performance

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

Shares of CMMC stock opened at C$1.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$369.86 million and a P/E ratio of 13.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.83, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Copper Mountain Mining has a 1-year low of C$1.23 and a 1-year high of C$4.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.80.

(Get Rating)

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.