Corbett Road Tactical Opportunity ETF (NYSEARCA:OPPX) Stock Price Up 1%

Corbett Road Tactical Opportunity ETF (NYSEARCA:OPPX – Get Rating) rose 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.03 and last traded at $23.03. Approximately 3,331 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 4,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.80.
Corbett Road Tactical Opportunity ETF Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.30.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Corbett Road Tactical Opportunity ETF (OPPX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Corbett Road Tactical Opportunity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbett Road Tactical Opportunity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.