Corbett Road Tactical Opportunity ETF (NYSEARCA:OPPX) Stock Price Up 1%

Corbett Road Tactical Opportunity ETF (NYSEARCA:OPPX – Get Rating) rose 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.03 and last traded at $23.03. Approximately 3,331 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 4,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.80.

Corbett Road Tactical Opportunity ETF Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.30.

