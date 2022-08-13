Cormark Increases Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target to C$200.00

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Cormark from C$168.00 to C$200.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Cormark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.63% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$200.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$195.00 price target on shares of Boyd Group Services and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$180.00 to C$221.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Group Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$217.86.
Boyd Group Services Stock Performance
TSE:BYD opened at C$193.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$146.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$156.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.27. Boyd Group Services has a twelve month low of C$117.48 and a twelve month high of C$267.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.58.
About Boyd Group Services
Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.
