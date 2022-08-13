Cormark Increases Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target to C$200.00

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Cormark from C$168.00 to C$200.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Cormark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$200.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$195.00 price target on shares of Boyd Group Services and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$180.00 to C$221.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Group Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$217.86.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

Boyd Group Services Stock Performance

TSE:BYD opened at C$193.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$146.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$156.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.27. Boyd Group Services has a twelve month low of C$117.48 and a twelve month high of C$267.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.58.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services ( TSE:BYD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$705.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$664.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boyd Group Services will post 5.5707546 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.