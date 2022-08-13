Cowen Boosts PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Price Target to $32.00

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Cowen to $32.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded PBF Energy from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PBF Energy from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised PBF Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on PBF Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on PBF Energy to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.92.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

Shares of PBF stock opened at $34.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.00. PBF Energy has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $44.12. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 2.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $10.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $3.22. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 55.28% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $14.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.26) earnings per share. PBF Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 104.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PBF Energy will post 16.61 EPS for the current year.

In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 15,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $466,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,528,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,681,209.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $466,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,528,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,681,209.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO C Erik Young sold 60,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $1,826,968.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,857.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,782,488 shares of company stock worth $61,333,402. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PBF Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 354.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 724.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. 69.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBF Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

