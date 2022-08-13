Cowen Raises Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target to $400.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Cowen to $400.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PAYC. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $361.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson cut Paycom Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $379.73.

NYSE PAYC opened at $393.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $312.07 and its 200 day moving average is $314.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Paycom Software has a 12 month low of $255.82 and a 12 month high of $558.97. The stock has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of 100.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.50.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, June 7th that allows the company to repurchase $550.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total transaction of $371,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,856,320.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total transaction of $371,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,856,320.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Holly Faurot sold 5,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.55, for a total value of $1,507,374.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,627,111.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 405.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 421.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

