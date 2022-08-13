Craig Hallum Trims Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Target Price to $3.00

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Craig Hallum to $3.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

OUST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Ouster in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut Ouster from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 25th.

Shares of Ouster stock opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.82. Ouster has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $10.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 8.32 and a quick ratio of 7.23.

In related news, insider Nathan Dickerman sold 75,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total value of $137,186.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 930,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,364.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,016 shares of company stock valued at $163,155. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OUST. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Ouster by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 230,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 6,560 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ouster during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Ouster by 292.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 75,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 55,974 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ouster during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ouster during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. 34.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor and DF, a true solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

