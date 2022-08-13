Creative Realities (CREX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 15th. Analysts expect Creative Realities to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Creative Realities has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.76 million for the quarter. Creative Realities had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 12.37%. On average, analysts expect Creative Realities to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Creative Realities Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of CREX stock opened at $0.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.24 million, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 3.11. Creative Realities has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.81.

Several research firms recently commented on CREX. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Creative Realities in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.25 target price for the company. Taglich Brothers reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Creative Realities in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

In other Creative Realities news, Director Donald A. Harris acquired 91,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.70 per share, with a total value of $63,913.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 357,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,318.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Creative Realities by 22.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 211,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 38,862 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Creative Realities in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Realities in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Creative Realities by 152.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 80,600 shares during the last quarter. 13.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Creative Realities Company Profile

Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and organizations in the United States and internationally. Its technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.

