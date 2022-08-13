Credit Suisse Group Boosts Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Price Target to $361.00

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group to $361.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $346.00 to $287.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $336.00 to $274.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $330.46.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

NYSE:PH opened at $308.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $263.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $277.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.57. Parker-Hannifin has a fifty-two week low of $230.44 and a fifty-two week high of $340.00.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 18.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total transaction of $955,271.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,915,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Parker-Hannifin

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $720,070,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5,318.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,340,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,875 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $769,544,000 after purchasing an additional 976,153 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2,245.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 323,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,479,000 after purchasing an additional 309,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 230.5% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 417,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,912,000 after purchasing an additional 291,400 shares in the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

