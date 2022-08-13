Credit Suisse Group Boosts Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Price Target to $240.00

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group to $240.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PCTY. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $274.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $240.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $205.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $240.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $195.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $265.63.

Paylocity Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $264.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 164.56 and a beta of 1.27. Paylocity has a twelve month low of $152.01 and a twelve month high of $314.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $193.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paylocity

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $228.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.96 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Paylocity will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 48,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.12, for a total transaction of $7,981,461.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,467,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,870,537,330.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 48,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.12, for a total value of $7,981,461.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,467,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,870,537,330.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael R. Haske sold 33,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $6,671,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 775,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,177,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,443 shares of company stock worth $24,884,062 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paylocity

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Paylocity by 7.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,546,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Paylocity by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its holdings in Paylocity by 23.0% in the first quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 6,838 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Paylocity by 2.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 36,180 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,445,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Paylocity by 5.1% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 570,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $117,381,000 after purchasing an additional 27,475 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Paylocity

(Get Rating)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

