Credit Suisse Group Lowers Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Price Target to $31.00

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group to $31.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Paramount Global from a buy rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Global to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Paramount Global to a sell rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.00.
Paramount Global Trading Up 1.5 %
PARA opened at $26.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.49. Paramount Global has a 1-year low of $23.15 and a 1-year high of $42.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.55.
Paramount Global Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.57%.
Paramount Global Company Profile
Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Paramount Global (PARA)
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.