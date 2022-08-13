Credit Suisse Group Lowers Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Price Target to $31.00

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group to $31.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Paramount Global from a buy rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Global to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Paramount Global to a sell rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.00.

Paramount Global Trading Up 1.5 %

PARA opened at $26.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.49. Paramount Global has a 1-year low of $23.15 and a 1-year high of $42.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.55.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Paramount Global had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.57%.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

