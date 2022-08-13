CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($2.39) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.39) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($2.40). The consensus estimate for CRISPR Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($9.20) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.34) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($8.30) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.86) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.03 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.36 EPS.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.21) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.40% and a negative net margin of 4,274.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.44 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CRSP. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $164.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $53.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.31.

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $78.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 1.93. CRISPR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $42.51 and a fifty-two week high of $135.70.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $289,982,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 189.6% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 81,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 53,414 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 142.1% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $1,897,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 290,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,035,078.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

