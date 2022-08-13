Critical Contrast: Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON) & EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) and Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EnerSys and Expion360’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EnerSys $3.36 billion 0.86 $143.91 million $3.09 22.94 Expion360 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

EnerSys has higher revenue and earnings than Expion360.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EnerSys 0 0 1 0 3.00 Expion360 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for EnerSys and Expion360, as provided by MarketBeat.

EnerSys presently has a consensus price target of $80.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.87%. Given EnerSys’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe EnerSys is more favorable than Expion360.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.0% of EnerSys shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of EnerSys shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares EnerSys and Expion360’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EnerSys 3.81% 12.07% 5.09% Expion360 N/A N/A N/A

Summary

EnerSys beats Expion360 on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EnerSys

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries. It also provides motive power products that are used to provide power for electric industrial forklifts used in manufacturing, warehousing, and other material handling applications. In addition, the company offers mining equipment, diesel locomotive starting, and other rail equipment. Further, it provides specialty batteries for starting, lighting, and ignition applications in transportation; and energy solutions for satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and other tactical vehicles, as well as medical and security systems. Additionally, the company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. The company sells its products through a network of distributors, independent representatives, and internal sales forces. The company was formerly known as Yuasa, Inc. and changed its name to EnerSys in January 2001. EnerSys was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania.

About Expion360

Expion360 Inc. designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells lithium iron phosphate batteries and supporting accessories under the VPR 4EVER name for recreational vehicles, marine, golf, industrial, residential, and off-the-grid applications. It also provides various models of industrial tiedowns; battery monitors; terminal blocks; and bus bars. The company also engages in the development of e360 Home Energy Storage systems. It serves dealers, wholesalers, and original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Yozamp Products Company, LLC and changed its name to Expion360 Inc. in November 2021. Expion360 Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Redmond, Oregon.

