Critical Review: Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO) versus Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS)

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) and Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Cass Information Systems and Edgio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cass Information Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Edgio 0 0 2 0 3.00

Edgio has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 36.99%. Given Edgio’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Edgio is more favorable than Cass Information Systems.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cass Information Systems 18.99% 13.68% 1.29% Edgio -21.34% -9.75% -4.87%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cass Information Systems and Edgio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Cass Information Systems and Edgio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cass Information Systems $154.15 million 3.32 $28.60 million $2.25 16.68 Edgio $217.63 million 2.32 -$54.76 million ($0.39) -9.36

Cass Information Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Edgio. Edgio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cass Information Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Cass Information Systems has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Edgio has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.9% of Cass Information Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.3% of Edgio shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Cass Information Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Edgio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cass Information Systems beats Edgio on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc. provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information. It also processes and pays facility-related invoices, such as electricity, gas, waste, and telecommunications expenses; and provides telecom expense management solutions. In addition, the company, through its banking subsidiary, Cass Commercial Bank, provides a range of banking products and services, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, industrial, and real estate loans; and cash management services to privately-owned businesses and faith-related ministries. Further, it provides B2B payment platform for clients that require an agile fintech partner. It operates through its banking facility near downtown St. Louis, Missouri; operating branch in the Bridgeton, Missouri; and leased facilities in Fenton, Missouri and Colorado Springs, Colorado. The company was formerly known as Cass Commercial Corporation and changed its name to Cass Information Systems, Inc. in January 2001. Cass Information Systems, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

About Edgio

Edgio, Inc. provides content delivery network and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that integrates and manages advanced video delivery. It also offers edge computing services; cloud security services that provide defense against malicious website attacks and unauthorized content access; and cloud storage services. In addition, the company provides professional services; and other infrastructure services, such as transit, hardware, and rack space services. It serves companies operating in the media, entertainment, gaming, technology and software, enterprise, retail, and other sectors. The company was formerly known as Limelight Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Edgio, Inc. in June 20222. Edgio, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

