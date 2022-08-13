Crown ElectroKinetics (CRKN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 15th. Analysts expect Crown ElectroKinetics to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.11. On average, analysts expect Crown ElectroKinetics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Crown ElectroKinetics Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRKN opened at $0.77 on Friday. Crown ElectroKinetics has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $4.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.38. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, Dawson James decreased their target price on shares of Crown ElectroKinetics from $4.50 to $1.50 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Crown ElectroKinetics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Rating) by 139.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 865,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 504,986 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 5.96% of Crown ElectroKinetics worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 14.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown ElectroKinetics Company Profile

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. develops and sells optical switching films. The company also focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. It offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

