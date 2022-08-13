CSFB Reiterates C$72.00 Price Target for Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO)

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) received a C$72.00 price target from equities research analysts at CSFB in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CSFB’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IMO. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Imperial Oil to C$79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$69.12.

TSE IMO opened at C$58.87 on Thursday. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of C$30.64 and a 52-week high of C$72.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$60.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$60.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.26, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$37.48 billion and a PE ratio of 12.54.

Imperial Oil ( TSE:IMO Get Rating ) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported C$3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.25 by C$0.38. The business had revenue of C$17.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$22.09 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 10.6000001 EPS for the current year.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

