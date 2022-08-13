CSFB Reiterates C$72.00 Price Target for Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO)

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) received a C$72.00 price target from equities research analysts at CSFB in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CSFB’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.30% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IMO. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Imperial Oil to C$79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$69.12.
Imperial Oil Stock Performance
TSE IMO opened at C$58.87 on Thursday. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of C$30.64 and a 52-week high of C$72.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$60.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$60.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.26, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$37.48 billion and a PE ratio of 12.54.
Imperial Oil Company Profile
Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
