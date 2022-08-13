CVD Equipment (CVV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 15th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.66 million for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 29.62%.

NASDAQ CVV opened at $6.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.38. CVD Equipment has a 1-year low of $3.68 and a 1-year high of $6.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.40 and a 200-day moving average of $4.44.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVD Equipment in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.

