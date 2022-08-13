CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Shares Gap Down to $33.59

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $33.59, but opened at $30.90. CVR Energy shares last traded at $31.10, with a volume of 3,379 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVI. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CVR Energy to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

CVR Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.21.

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.35. CVR Energy had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 23.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 37.43%. This is a positive change from CVR Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in CVR Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in CVR Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in CVR Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in CVR Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in CVR Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

