CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Shares Gap Down to $121.84

Shares of CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $121.84, but opened at $113.70. CVR Partners shares last traded at $118.29, with a volume of 1,056 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded CVR Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.37 and a 200-day moving average of $120.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $10.05 dividend. This is a boost from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.26. This represents a $40.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 34.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. CVR Partners’s payout ratio is 31.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in CVR Partners by 46.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 202,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,887,000 after purchasing an additional 64,311 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in CVR Partners by 389.2% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 194,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,441,000 after purchasing an additional 154,900 shares during the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC bought a new stake in CVR Partners during the first quarter worth $8,375,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in CVR Partners by 8.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in CVR Partners by 103.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 12,442 shares during the last quarter. 21.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

