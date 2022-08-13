CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.80.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CBAY. B. Riley dropped their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com cut CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics to $12.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

CymaBay Therapeutics Trading Up 7.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CBAY opened at $4.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.87. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $4.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 13.68, a current ratio of 13.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

CymaBay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CBAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, CEO Sujal Shah acquired 51,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.95 per share, with a total value of $100,036.95. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,036.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CymaBay Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 810.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 9,320 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta that is in phase III clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), as well as has completed Phase 2b clinical study to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

