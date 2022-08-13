DA Davidson Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for Akamai Technologies in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger now anticipates that the technology infrastructure company will post earnings of $4.45 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.93. The consensus estimate for Akamai Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $4.23 per share.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.04. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $903.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

AKAM stock opened at $95.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Akamai Technologies has a one year low of $85.90 and a one year high of $123.25. The stock has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,696 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $573,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 122,936 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $11,228,000 after purchasing an additional 12,539 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 78,710 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $7,188,000 after purchasing an additional 15,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 8,216 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

