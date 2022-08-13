DA Davidson Comments on Louisiana-Pacific Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for Louisiana-Pacific in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now expects that the building manufacturing company will post earnings of $4.35 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.95. The consensus estimate for Louisiana-Pacific’s current full-year earnings is $13.69 per share.
Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The building manufacturing company reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 94.18% and a net margin of 30.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.74 EPS.
Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:LPX opened at $61.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.09 and a 200 day moving average of $64.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Louisiana-Pacific has a 52 week low of $49.98 and a 52 week high of $79.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.65.
Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 5.37%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Louisiana-Pacific
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 24.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,311,921 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $205,737,000 after acquiring an additional 655,132 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 3.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,658,071 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $139,310,000 after acquiring an additional 95,006 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,441,912 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $151,692,000 after acquiring an additional 50,575 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 17.8% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,346,563 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $145,768,000 after acquiring an additional 355,141 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,774,621 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $110,239,000 after acquiring an additional 64,723 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile
Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.
