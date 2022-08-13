Daniel Allen Gold Sells 250,000 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Stock

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $9,872,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,302,031 shares in the company, valued at $51,417,204.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Daniel Allen Gold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 10th, Daniel Allen Gold sold 85,500 shares of MP Materials stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $3,309,705.00.

Shares of NYSE:MP opened at $38.02 on Friday. MP Materials Corp. has a 12 month low of $27.48 and a 12 month high of $60.19. The company has a quick ratio of 24.76, a current ratio of 20.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.93.

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. MP Materials had a net margin of 49.26% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The firm had revenue of $143.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of MP Materials from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of MP Materials from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MP Materials by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,398,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,898,000 after buying an additional 1,441,580 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in MP Materials by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,806,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,608,000 after buying an additional 1,729,193 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in MP Materials by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,462,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,981,000 after buying an additional 893,300 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in MP Materials by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,208,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,661,000 after buying an additional 838,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in MP Materials by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,993,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,287,000 after buying an additional 160,885 shares during the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

